PM Narendra Modi’s approval rating highest among world leaders, beats Joe Biden, Angela Merkel, Boris Johnson: Survey

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to fare better than other global leaders in terms of approval ratings as per a survey conducted by an American data intelligence firm, Morning Consult.

Despite a decline in popularity ratings during the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Narendra Modi’s global approval ratings have stood at 66 percent, which is better than other world leaders of over 13 countries including US, UK, Russia, Australia, France, Canada, Brazil and Germany.

According to the survey by the Morning Consult, which had a sample size of over 2,126 adults in India, Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker last updated on June 17, showed 66 percent approval for Modi while 28 percent disapproved for him.

Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/dQsNxouZWb Modi: 66%

Draghi: 65%

López Obrador: 63%

Morrison: 54%

Merkel: 53%

Biden: 53%

Trudeau: 48%

Johnson: 44%

Moon: 37%

Sánchez: 36%

Bolsonaro: 35%

Macron: 35%

Suga: 29% *Updated 6/17/21 pic.twitter.com/FvCSODtIxa — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) June 17, 2021

The American data intelligence firm, Morning Consult, regularly tracks approval ratings of world leaders. As per the ratings issued on June 17, PM Modi had bagged first position, followed by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi with 65% and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador with 63%.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison took the fourth position with 54%, followed by German Chacellor Angela Merkel with 53%, US President Joe Biden with 53%, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with 48%, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with 44%, South Korean President Moon Jae-In with 37%, Spanish Spain Pedro Sánchez with 36%, Brazilian President Jaire Bolsonaro with 35%, French President Emmanuel Macron with 35% and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga with 29%.

The American data intelligence firm stated that the survey data has a margin of error of between +/- 1-3 percent and is based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country.

“All interviews are conducted online, among nationally representative samples of adults. (In India, the sample is representative of the literate population)," it said.

