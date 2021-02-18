PM Narendra Modi’s 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to be held online due to COVID-19, open to students all over the world

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual interaction with students ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha' will be held online this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The interaction with students from classes 9 to 12 ahead of their exams will be held in March.

A tweet from Exam warriors said, “Pariksha Pe Charcha is back. This time, the contest as well the event will be fully online and open to students all over the world. #PPC2021 will also include parents and teachers.”

The tweet followed a tagline: “Ignite the #ExamWarriors in you with PM Modi. Join the movement.”

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had earlier announced that the registration process of the fourth edition of the interaction has begun.

Questions related to dealing with examination stress from school students of classes 9 to 12 will be invited through the ''MyGov'' platform and selected questions will feature in the programme, the Education Minister said.

"I feel happy to share that the interaction every student was waiting for is back! Get ready to smile your way through exams with PM @narendramodi in #ParikshaPeCharcha2021," Nishank said in a tweet.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the interaction will be conducted online," he said in another tweet.

The registration for the programme began on Thursday and it will conclude on March 14. Students who will get to ask questions will be selected through a competition.

"There are different topics assigned for students, parents and teachers in the contest. The applicants can also pose their questions on this platform. The selected participants will be participating in the programme online from their respective state and UT headquarters and will be presented with a special PPC kit (Pariksha Pe Charcha kit)," Nishank said.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi will answer the questions and interact with students about how they can beat examination stress.

"The competition is open for school students of classes 9 to 12. Students can submit their responses to any one of the themes provided to them. Students may also submit their questions to the Hon`ble Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters, a government press release said.

It may be recalled that the first edition of the Prime Minister's interaction programme with school and college students ''Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0'' was held at the Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

The third edition of the Prime Minister’s interaction programme with school students `Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020` was held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

