PM Modi’s security lapse: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar demands President's rule during Punjab polls

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday demanded dismissal of Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government and holding of election under the President's Rule.

He alleged that the Congress dispensation was unable to ensure law and order in the state citing Wednesday Prime Minister "security breach" as evidence.

Khattar along with State Home Minister Anil Vij and State BJP chief OP Dhankar submitted a memorandum to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at the Raj Bhavan here regarding the Ferozepur incident.

"We submitted a memorandum to the Governor requesting President to take strict action against Punjab government," Khattar later told reporters.

"I have made an appeal to the President that Punjab government should be dismissed and President's rule should be imposed under which forthcoming assembly polls in the state should be held.

"In the upcoming polls, political leaders of various parties will campaign and Prime Minister will also visit the state again, and it appears that the incumbent regime in Punjab will be unable to ensure law and order," he said.

Earlier on Friday morning, Khattar, State Assembly Speaker and BJP MLA Gian Chand Gupta, former Union Minister R L Kataria, and other senior party leaders performed a 'yagna' and 'Mahamrityunjay' religious ritual at Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula for 'long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi'.

The memorandum mentioned how Prime Minister's convoy was blocked for several minutes in Ferozepur by some "Congress goons" who were holding protest there.

"We are world's biggest democracy. The way obstacles were created in Prime Minister's programme in the state is totally unacceptable," Khattar said.

"Why arrangement for an alternative route was not made? The state government gave clearance, but road was also blocked by protesters, to say that administration did not know about this is hard to believe," he said, adding the incident smacks of conspiracy. Khattar said he heard police also provoked protesters.

In what the MHA defined as a 'major security lapse', the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event or rally.

Khattar said law and order responsibility lies with state government and the Channi dispensation had utterly failed in this.

"If Punjab government says there was no lapse, then why did they form a probe committee?" he asked.

Khattar alleged that Punjab government knew that weather was inclement for the last couple of days and road route may have to be used for Prime Minister's travel.

He said Channi looked 'uneasy' during the event where the projects were scheduled to be inaugurated in Ferozepur. Both the CMs attended the event via a video conference before it was called off due to the security breach incident and Modi had to return.

Khattar said even Congress leaders are in a 'catch-22 situation' whether to condemn the security lapse or not. "Still some Congress leaders have condemned the incident," he said.

He also termed Modi the most popular prime minister of the country till date. He said Modi took bold decisions which his predecessors feared to touch.

"No one was ready to touch Article 370 in J&K and he took a big decision to scrap it. Way for construction of Ram Temple was cleared during his regime," Khattar said.

He also said decisions like the Citizenship Amendment Act were taken in the nation's interest.

