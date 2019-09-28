PM Narendra Modi salutes soldiers who carried out surgical strikes, says they showcased India's strength

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived home after concluding a week-long US visit, paid tribute to soldiers on the third anniversary of the surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army on terrorist camps in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said that Indian troops had showcased the country`s honour, pride and dignity to the world by carrying out the strikes in 2016.

PM Modi's remarks on the surgical strikes assumes significance as it came amidst war hysteria created by Pakistan with its attempts to push in terrorists to carry out attacks in the Indian territory.

"Today is September 28. Three years ago, I have not slept for a moment. I stayed awake and waited as to when I will get a call... Three years ago, ... the brave soldiers of my country carried out surgical strike showcasing India`s honour, pride and dignity with more power to the world," the PM said.

''Remembering that night, I salute the courage of our brave soldiers and greet them," the PM said.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi in Delhi: 3 years ago, on 28 Sept only, the brave soldiers of my country had showcased the glory of India before the world by executing the surgical strike. Remembering that night today, I salute the courage of our brave soldiers. pic.twitter.com/3EKiodnwMM — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019

He made the comments in a brief speech which he delivered to a large group of supporters who had gathered at the Palam airport to receive him on his return from the US where he attended the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly besides taking part in a host of other events.

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi felicitated at an event outside Palam Technical Airport, on his arrival in Delhi after concluding his visit to the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/boy9SGDzM2 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019

Talking about his trip, the Prime Minister said the stature of India has grown manifold because "130 crore Indians have elected a stable and strong government".

PM Modi said during his US trip, he noticed how the world view had changed vis-a-vis India from 2014 to 2019.

"The prestige of the country has increased on foreign soil," he said.

Mentioning the "Howdy, Modi!" event in Houston on September 22, he pointed out that the stage was shared by US President Donald Trump and representatives from both the major parties of that country. The event showed India`s power, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said he felt the magnitude of the programme when he later went to the UN where every conversation started with `Howdy, Modi!`

He also thanked the 130 crore Indians as well as the Indian diaspora in the US.

PM Modi was given a rousing welcome upon his arrival at the Palam airport. The PM was felicitated at an event outside Palam Technical Airport shortly after his arrival in Delhi after concluding his visit to the United States of America. The PM's fight landed at the Palam airport around 8.15 PM. He was recieved by BJP working president JP Nadda and top party leaders at the airport.

The PM thanked his party workers for giving a rousing welcome to him and the countrymen for their faith in his leadership and their unflinching support to him.

''I want to thank you all for coming in large numbers. This has been a memorable welcome back home. On this occasion, I bow to each and every Indian,'' the PM said.

Thousands of BJP workers, who had earlier gathered outside the Palam Technical Airport, shouted ''Bharat Mata Ki Jai'' and ''PM Modi Zindabad'' while welcoming the PM.

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi waves to people gathered outside Palam Technical Airport to welcome him as he arrived in Delhi today, after concluding his visit to USA. pic.twitter.com/DKd7Icigdg — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019

Party representatives from other states had also arrived at the airport to welcome PM Modi. The party had earlier made elaborate arrangements at the Palam airport for welcoming the PM.

The party had put banners and hoarding welcoming PM for his ''statesmanship and extraordinary speech'' at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Party workers carrying placards lined up on both sides of the main road outside the Palam airport from where the PM's cavalcade passed upon his arrival. A make-shift stage was erected outside the aiport from where the PM addressed the gathering after reaching here.

(With Agency Inputs)