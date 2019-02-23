Our fight is against terrorism and enemies of humanity, not Kashmiris: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated that India's fight is against terrorism and the enemies of humanity, adding that peace in the world is not possible if terrorism continues.

Speaking at a rally in Rajasthan's Tonk district, he said the fight is for Kashmir not against Kashmir or Kashmiris.

Lamenting on the recent attacks on the students of Kashmir, PM Modi said that such things should not happen in India. He added the Kashmiri youth is also disturbed by terrorism and asserted that they are with people of the country. He said people in Kashmir have been suffering from terrorism for the last 40 years and they want peace too.

"Our fight is against terrorism and enemies of humanity. Our fight is for Kashmir not against Kashmir, not against Kashmiris. What happened to Kashmiri students in last few days, such things should not happen in this country. Kashmiri youth is also disturbed by terrorism," said the PM.

"Peace in the world is not possible if terror factory continues to go on like this. Today, there is a consensus against terrorism. We are moving ahead with strength at every front," PM Modi said while addressing the Vijay Sankalp rally.

Paying homage to CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack, the prime minister said that the entire world is with the families of those killed in the incident.

"Not just India, the entire world is with you (families). Have faith in soldiers and the government," he said.

Lauding the soldiers he expressed his pride that the jawans "within 100 hours sent the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack to the place where they belong".

PM Modi recalled that when Pakistan got a new prime minister, he had congratulated Imran Khan. He added that he told the Pakistan PM "we together should fight against poverty and illiteracy. He had said to me that he was son of a Pathan and will stand by his words. Today, it is time to test if he will stand by his words".

He said stern action has been taken against separatists in Jammu and Kashmir, and a "free hand" has been given to the Army. "Believe in army jawans on the borders, Maa Bhawani blessings and Modi government, all scores will be settled this time," he said.

Attacking the Congress in Rajasthan, the prime minister said the new Congress government in Rajasthan has failed to fulfil promise to waive farm loans in 10 days. "New Congress government in Rajasthan has failed to fulfil promise to waive farm loans in 10 days," said PM Modi.