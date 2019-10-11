PM Narendra Modi says summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping will strengthen India-China ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed hope that his informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram will "further strengthen ties between India and China". PM Modi landed at Chennai International Airport on Friday morning for the meeting which also includes a series of cultural shows for the Jinping.

"Landed in Chennai. I am happy to be in the great land of Tamil Nadu, known for its wonderful culture and hospitality. It is gladdening that Tamil Nadu will host President Xi Jinping. May this Informal Summit further strengthen ties between India and China," the Prime Minister tweeted after reaching Chennai. PM Modi tweeted the same message in Tamil and Mandarin too.

Landed in Chennai. I am happy to be in the great land of Tamil Nadu, known for its wonderful culture and hospitality. It is gladdening that Tamil Nadu will host President Xi Jinping. May this Informal Summit further strengthen ties between India and China. pic.twitter.com/IvsTnoGVdW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2019

The meeting in Mahabalipuram, which has a historical connect with China, is the second informal meeting between the two leaders in the last two years. PM Modi and Chinese premier Xi had held their first informal meeting in April 2018 in Wuhan on April 27-28, 2018.

President Xi's India visit is being closely followed by the Chinese media too. China's Global Times has written that the two countries can join hands to do a lot. "If Beijing and New Delhi speak jointly on international and regional affairs, the entire world will listen. This obviously is conducive to building a new international political and economic order that is in favour of emerging markets and other developing countries. As splendid ancient civilisations and big developing countries, China and India can do a lot on the world stage," an opinion piece published in Global Times reads.

President Xi, who will be on a two-day visit to India, is likely to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues. The Ministry of External Affairs has stated that the two leaders will look deepen India-China Closer Development Partnership.

He will also be taken on a guided tour of the historic city of Mahabalipuram by PM Modi. The two leaders will visit three important UNESCO world heritage sites - Arjuna's Penance, Panch Rathas and Shore Temple. They will also witness a cultural programme at the Shore Temple followed by a dinner hosted by PM Modi.

The two leaders will meet once more on Saturday (October 12) at the Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort for lunch. President Xi will leave for Nepal after his India visit.