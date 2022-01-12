PM Narendra Modi security breach: Supreme Court to pronounce order on probe panel today

New Delhi: Today, (January 12), the Supreme Court will pronounce its order on the constitution of a Committee headed by a retired top court judge to probe into the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit on January 5. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will pass the order.

Earlier on Monday, the apex court had said that it will constitute an independent committee headed by a retired top court judge to investigate the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on January 5. However, it has been indicated that Committee will include DGP Chandigarh, IG National Investigation Agency, Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and ADGP (security) of Punjab in the Committee. In the meantime, the Bench asked both the Central government and the Punjab government to not go ahead with the inquiries by the Committees constituted by them.

On January 5, PM Modi, who was travelling by road in Punjab, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes on his way to Ferozpur due to blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a "major lapse" in his security. The prime minister was on his way to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala from Bathinda when the incident occurred. After major security lapse in PM's travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to head back to Bathinda airport.

(With ANI inputs)

