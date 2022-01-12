हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi security breach: Supreme Court to pronounce order on probe panel today

An independent committee headed by a retired top court judge is likely to investigate the security lapse during Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on January 5.

PM Narendra Modi security breach: Supreme Court to pronounce order on probe panel today

New Delhi: Today, (January 12), the Supreme Court will pronounce its order on the constitution of a Committee headed by a retired top court judge to probe into the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit on January 5. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will pass the order.

Earlier on Monday, the apex court had said that it will constitute an independent committee headed by a retired top court judge to investigate the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on January 5. However, it has been indicated that Committee will include DGP Chandigarh, IG National Investigation Agency, Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and ADGP (security) of Punjab in the Committee. In the meantime, the Bench asked both the Central government and the Punjab government to not go ahead with the inquiries by the Committees constituted by them.

On January 5, PM Modi, who was travelling by road in Punjab, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes on his way to Ferozpur due to blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a "major lapse" in his security. The prime minister was on his way to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala from Bathinda when the incident occurred. After major security lapse in PM's travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to head back to Bathinda airport.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiSupreme CourtSecurity breachPunjabChief Justice of India NV Ramana
Next
Story

UP Assembly polls: Amit Shah holds BJP Core Committee meeting amid resignations in the state unit

Must Watch

PT6M50S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Jan 11, 2022