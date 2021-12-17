हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi set to have breakfast with Uttar Pradesh MPs today, ahead of Assembly polls

According to sources 40 MPs have been invited. Uttar Pradesh is slated to go for polls early next year (2022).

PM Narendra Modi set to have breakfast with Uttar Pradesh MPs today, ahead of Assembly polls
Pic courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: The Assembly Election in UP is just some months away and political parties are gearing up for the big electoral battle ahead. According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would meet BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh today (December 17) over breakfast.

"The Prime Minister will meet party MPs from Uttar Pradesh tomorrow on breakfast. Total 40 MPs are invited," a source said on Thursday, as quoted by ANI. Earlier this week, the Prime Minister had inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency. He chaired a meeting of BJP chief ministers and deputy chief ministers on "good governance practices" in Varanasi on December 11.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go for polls early next year. In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

Narendra ModiUttar Pradesh Assembly elections
