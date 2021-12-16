हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ganga Expressway

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur on December 18

The 594 km long six-lane Ganga Expressway will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister`s Office said. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur on December 18, the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) confirmed on Thursday. 

As per the PMO statement, “The inspiration behind the Expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast-paced connectivity across the country.” The 594 km long six-lane Expressway will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore, the release added. 

The Expressway will connect Bijauli village in Meerut to the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. “It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj,” the PMO said. 

The release also claimed that the Expressway will be the longest of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state. 

Moreover,  a 3.5 Km long airstrip for assisting emergency take off and landing of Air Force planes will be built on the Expressway in Shahjahanpur, along with an industrial corridor that is also proposed to be built along the Expressway. “It will also give a fillip to multiple sectors, including industrial development, trade, culture, tourism etc. It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region,” the PMO said. 

As per ANI report, the PM will also also address a public meeting in Shahjahanpur

Earlier this week, PM Modi was on a two-day visit to UP’s Varanasi on December 13 and 14 , where he inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh will witness high-profile elections next year with BJP seeking a second-term in the state. 

(With agency inputs)

