PM Narendra Modi shares video of 'precious moments' feeding peacocks during morning routine of exercises — Watch

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's love for nature is not hidden from anyone, and he has mentioned about it on several occasions. On Sunday (August 23), PM Modi took to Instagram to share a video, an assortment of shots where he is seen feeding peacocks at his residence during his leisure time.

The video was shared with the caption 'precious moments'. It showed various snippets of the Prime Minister spending time feeding grains to the national bird of the country during his morning routine of exercises. PM Modi also shared a poem, written in Hindi, that talks about his feathered friend.

Take a look at the video:

The video appears to have been captured at PM Modi's official residence, Lok Kalyan Marg. The peacocks in the video also stay at LKM complex and are often a regular companion during PM Modi's routine of exercises. They are seen comfortably eating from his hands or even following the Prime Minister when he out on his early morning walk.

The 1.47-minute video also has a few glimpses of the prime minister's daily walk from his home to his office within the Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

At his residence, the prime minister has also placed elevated structures, often found in rural India, where birds can make their nests, they said.

