Rahul Gandhi

PM Narendra Modi silent on murder of farmers, inflation, unemployment: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi for his silence on a host of issues plaguing the country like rising inflation, surge in oil prices, and unemployment in the country. 

PM Narendra Modi silent on murder of farmers, inflation, unemployment: Rahul Gandhi
File photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (October 10, 2021) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is silent over the alleged murders of farmers and BJP workers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and on issues of rising inflation, surge in oil prices, and unemployment in the country. 

"PM silent- Rising inflation - oil price, unemployment, farmer and BJP worker murdered, PM violent - Lack of camera and photo ops, true criticism, Question on friends," the Wayanad MP wrote in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi). 

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM`s allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.Meanwhile, Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the country for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday.

