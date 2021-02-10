PM Narendra Modi slams Congress for Lok Sabha walkout, calls party 'divided and confused'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address in Lok Sabha strongly defended the controversial farm laws and accused the opposition, Congress, of driving propaganda and misleading the poor farmers. The Prime Minister further went on to call Congress a "divided party" that cannot look above their pity propaganda to defame the present government.

Further PM Modi added that the purchase of MSP has in fact increased after the laws were formed. On this ground, the PM took a dig at Congress, saying the opposition must talk about the "content" and "intent" of the farm laws.

This statement initiated an uproar in the lower house, followed by Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, to walk out of the assembly.

After the walkout, the PM again slammed Congress saying, “Congress party is divided and confused. Neither it can work for its own good nor it can think about solving the issues of the country. What can be more unfortunate than this.”

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury questioned in Lok Sabha, “We walked out because the PM didn't discuss our concerns over farmers' death. He agreed that amendments are required in farm laws, some states will be benefitted & some' won't. Why do you have to bring laws that won't be benefiting everyone?”

Live TV