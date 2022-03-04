PM Modi speaks to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Bhagalpur blast that killed 10

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 4) dialed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar regarding a major explosion in a house in the Bhagalpur district that killed at least 10 and injured nine.

The PM wished for the speedy recovery of the injured and assured that all possible assistance is being arranged. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote in Hindi, “The news of the loss of life due to an explosion in Bihar's Bhagalpur is painful. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. I spoke with CM Nitish Kumar regarding the incident. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue ops. All possible assistance is being provided to the victims.”

बिहार के भागलपुर में धमाके से हुई जनहानि की खबर पीड़ा देने वाली है। मैं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। घटना से जु़ड़े हालातों पर मुख्यमंत्री @NitishKumar जी से भी बात हुई। प्रशासन राहत और बचाव कार्यों में लगा हुआ है, और पीड़ितों को हर संभव सहायता दी जा रही है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2022

Bhagalpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said the blast took place inside the house of Mahendra Mandal in Kajbalichak locality of the town in the early hours, PTI reported. Bhagalpur range DIG Sujit Kumar said, "The explosion may have taken place during the illegal manufacturing of country-made crude bombs. There is also a possibility that the alleged persons could be making crackers. As the nature of the blast was so intense, we believe that the quantity of the explosives was very high.”

Local police fear that there could be more persons trapped under the debris. The rescue operation began soon after the blast. The debris of the collapsed building is being moved with the help of JCB. The explosion was so strong that it injured people sleeping in the adjacent houses and was heard for several kilometres. Further investigation is underway, the DM said.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV