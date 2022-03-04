Seven killed, several injured in explosion in Bihar's Bhagalpur

New Delhi: At least seven were killed, including a child, and several injured in an explosion in a house in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Thursday (March 3) night.

As per IANS, the explosion took place at around 11.30 PM on Thursday night in a house in Kajwali Chak village under Tatarpur police station.

"The explosion may have taken place during the illegal manufacturing of country-made crude bombs. There is also a possibility that the alleged persons could be making crackers. As the nature of the blast was so intense, we believe that the quantity of the explosives was very high," Bhagalpur range DIG Sujit Kumar said.

#WATCH | Bihar: 7 dead and several injured in an explosion in Tatarpur police jurisdiction in Bhagalpur district, as per District Administration pic.twitter.com/pdSI6iSJI3 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

The deceased were identified as Ganesh Prasad Singh (60), Urmila Devi (65), while the identities of the five remaining were not known yet.

The seven injured were admitted to the Mayaganj hospital in Bhagalpur, out of which four of them are in critical condition. The wounded were identified as Soni Kumari (30), Navin Mandal (32), Rahul Kumar (20) Aayesha Kumari (25), Rinku Kumar Shah (30), Vaishnavi (30) and Jaya (35).

"We are in the process of recording the statement of the injured to find out the nature of explosives. We have also called the FSL team to collect the samples as well," Kumar said.

Local police fear that there could be more persons trapped under the debris. The rescue operation began soon after the blast. The debris of the collapsed building is being moved with the help of JCB.

The explosion was so strong that it injured people sleeping in the adjacent houses and was heard for several kilometres. Further investigation is underway, the DM said.

(With agency inputs)

