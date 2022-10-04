NewsIndia
RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

PM Narendra Modi speaks with Ukraine's Zelenskyy, says 'there can be NO military solution'

Russia-Ukraine War: During their telephonic conversation, PM Modi and Zelenskyy discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the prime minister reiterated his call for early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) here.

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 08:25 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • PM Modi spoke with Ukraine's Zelenskyy over the ongoing war with Russia
  • The PM told the Ukrainian leader that 'there can be NO military solution'
  • PM Modi urged him to return to the negotiation table with Russia for peace and stability

Trending Photos

PM Narendra Modi speaks with Ukraine's Zelenskyy, says 'there can be NO military solution'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and asserted that there can be “no military solution” to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while also underlining that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have catastrophic consequences.

During their telephonic conversation, PM Modi and Zelenskyy discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the prime minister reiterated his call for early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) here.

 

 

PM Modi expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India's readiness to contribute to any peace efforts, the statement said.

 

 

He also reiterated the importance of respecting the UN Charter, International Law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. During his conversation with the Ukrainian president, PM Modi emphasised the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine.

 

 

The prime minister underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences for public health and the environment, the statement said.

The two leaders also touched upon important areas of bilateral cooperation, following up on their last meeting in Glasgow in November 2021, it said.

Live Tv

Russia-Ukraine warRussia-Ukraine conflictNarendra ModiVolodymyr ZelenskyyRussia nuclear missile threat

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Political turmoil over 'Vande Mataram' in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's sacrilege in Gurdwara Panja Sahib
DNA Video
DNA: Fake bomb rumor creates in four countries
DNA Video
DNA: Massive protests against hijab continues in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Air Force receives indigenous LCH 'Prachand'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Godse be honored by insulting Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 03, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet