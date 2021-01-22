हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to address 18th convocation of Assam's Tezpur University today

PM Narendra Modi will address 18th convocation of Assam's Tezpur University on Friday. Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal `Nishank` and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will also be present on the occasion.

PM Narendra Modi to address 18th convocation of Assam&#039;s Tezpur University today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 18th Convocation of Tezpur University in Assam on Friday at 10.30 AM through video conferencing.

 

 

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) release, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal `Nishank` and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will also be present on the occasion.

Around 1,218 students who passed out in 2020 will be conferred degrees and diplomas and 48 toppers of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be awarded gold medals.

The convocation will be held in a blended mode and COVID-19 protocols will be observed. "Only PhD scholars and gold medalists will receive their degrees and gold medals in person and the rest of the recipients will be awarded degrees and diplomas virtually," the PMO said. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiAssamTezpurTezpur University Convocation
Next
Story

Serum Institute fire: Know what caused the massive blaze that killed 5 people
  • 1,06,10,883Confirmed
  • 1,52,869Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M31S

DNA: Importance of renunciation of Indian Cricketer Mohammed Siraj