PM Narendra Modi to address 89th edition of Mann Ki Baat today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 89th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat at 11 am on Sunday (May 29, 2022). The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. PM Modi’s monthly radio programme will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. Soon after the Hindi broadcast of PM Modi’s monthly radio programme, AIR broadcasts the programme in regional languages as well.

Earlier, the prime minister said that he received numerous inputs for this edition of Mann Ki Baat programme. PM Modi had also shared a booklet based on last month’s episode of Mann Ki Baat containing interesting articles on the topics discussed in the programme. He expressed happiness that youngsters have shared their views in large numbers.

Notably, the first show of Mann Ki Baat was aired on October 3, 2014. The radio programme hosted by the prime minister is aired on the last Sunday of every month. The aim of this programme is to establish dialogue with citizens on issues of day to day governance.