Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to address BJP national office-bearers crucial meet on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of BJP`s national office-bearers in New Delhi on Sunday. The meeting will be held at the NDMC convention centre between 10 am to 5 pm. It is the first such meeting being held in over a year.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)`s national office-bearers in New Delhi on Sunday. The meeting will be held at the NDMC convention centre between 10 am to 5 pm, a statement released by the BJP on Saturday stated. 

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in the meeting. It will be chaired by party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda," the release said. PM Modi will inaugurate the meeting and address it. Apart from the national office bearers, state in-charge and co-in-charge and state chiefs will participate in the meeting," the release said.

The meeting assumes significance as it being held just months ahead of Assembly elections in four states - Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal - and one uion territory, namely Puducherry.

While, on Saturday BJP president J P Nadda chaired meetings of the party's national general secretaries and also general secretaries (organisation) of states on the eve of the first physical meeting of its new set of national office-bearers.

The leaders deliberated upon the agenda of the Sunday's meeting, and organisational work undertaken by state units, including poll campaign in election-bound states, were also reviewed, sources said.

These national official-bearers were appointed after Nadda took over as party president last year, and no physical meeting was held yet due to the COVID-19 crisis. 

 

