PM Narendra Modi to address conclave on school education under National Education Policy-2020 today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the conclave on 'School Education in 21st Century' under the National Education Policy 2020 at 11 am on Friday (September 11) through video conferencing.

The Ministry of Education is organising this two-day conclave, which started on September 10, as a part of the 'Shiksha Parv', the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. The Shiksha Parv is being celebrated from September 8-25 to felicitate teachers and take the New Education Policy forward. Various webinars, virtual conferences, and conclaves on various aspects of National Education Policy 2020 are being organised across the country.

PM Modi had delivered the inaugural address at the conclave on 'Transformational Reforms in Higher Education' under NEP-2020 on August 7. He also addressed the Governors' conference on the NEP on September 7.

The government had said that the NEP-2020 is the first education policy of the 21st century which was announced after 34 years of the previous National Policy on Education 1986. The NEP-2020 is directed towards major reforms in both school and higher education level.

As per the NEP 2020, at the school level emphasis is to be given to the universalisation of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) for children up to the age 8; 10+2 structure of school curricula is to be replaced by a 5+3+3+4 curricular structure; development of new comprehensive National Curricular Framework for school education; assessment reforms and 360-degree holistic progress card of a child.

The release stated that NEP is targeted to bring about a 'paradigm shift' in the country's education system and create an 'enabling and reinvigorated' educational ecosystem.