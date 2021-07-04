PM Modi to address CoWIN Global Conclave on July 5 as portal gears up for global launch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts at the CoWIN Global Conclave on Monday, July 5 at 3 pm as India offers CoWIN portal to the world to combat COVID-19 crisis, the Centre informed.

The government decided to share the open-source platform CoWin to help other countries organise their vaccination drive in better ways in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Government of India introduced the CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work) app for the vaccination process. It is used for registration and appointment for vaccination against COVID-19. The application was first introduced in January 2021, when India began its vaccination drive. The app has often been considered as the backbone technology of the vaccination drive in the country.

While many have also criticised the dependence on the digital platform, it has enabled digitally literate population of the country to access the government's services.

On Tuesday, the Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla called the CoWin app, a "scalable, inclusive and open technological" platform developed by India, it can be customized and scaled up for health interventions across the globe.

Around 50 countries are expected to seek information about the platform. The countries that have registered interest in the platform include Canada, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Nigeria, Uganda, Vietnam, Iraq, Dominican Republic, the UAE and others.

(With inputs from agency)

