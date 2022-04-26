New Delhi: On the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the Sivagiri pilgrimage and the Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme today (April 26) at 10:30 AM.

PM Modi took to Twitter on Monday (April 25) to announce that he will address the event and asked people, especially those connected with the Sivagiri Mutt to “share their insights” for the programme.

"Will address a programme to mark the 90th anniversary of the Sivagiri pilgrimage and Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya tomorrow at 10:30 AM. Requesting everyone, especially those connected with the Sivagiri Mutt to share their insights for the programme," he tweeted.

In another tweet, sharing pictures of his visit to the Sivagiri Mutt in 2013 and 2015, Modi said that India is extremely proud of the monumental contribution of the Mutt. “India is extremely proud of the monumental contribution of the Sivagiri Mutt in different fields. They have popularised the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru and done great work in healthcare, education and service. I fondly recall my visits to the Mutt in 2015 and 2013,” the PM wrote.

Sivagiri pilgrimage, which began in 1933, is held three days every year from December 30 to January 1 at Sivagiri, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. Every year, lakhs of devotees from around the world visit Sivagiri to participate in the pilgrimage.

"According to Narayana Guru, the aim of the pilgrimage should be the creation of comprehensive knowledge among the people and the pilgrimage should help in their overall development and prosperity. The pilgrimage, therefore, focuses on eight subjects viz education, cleanliness, piety, handicrafts, trade and commerce, agriculture, science & technology and organised endeavour," the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) said, as per IANS.

"Narayana Guru had also envisioned a place to teach the principles of all religions with equanimity and equal respect. The Brahma Vidyalayam of Sivagiri was set up to realise this vision. Brahma Vidyalaya offers a seven-year course on Indian philosophy, including the works of Narayana Guru and scriptures of all important religions of the world," the PMO further said.

(With agency inputs)

