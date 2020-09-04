PM Narendra Modi to address IPS probationers via video conference today

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 4) will interact with IPS probationers via video conference during the Passing out parade at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

An official statement said on Thursday informed that 131 IPS probationers, including 28 women, have completed their 11 months of basic course phase-I training at the academy.

The cadets joined the academy on December 17, 2018, after completing their foundation course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad, with those from other central services like IAS and IFS.

Meanwhile, the Passing out parade of the IPS probationers is underway in Hyderabad and PM Modi will address them as they Chief guest of the event.

`Dikshant Parade' marks the culmination of eleven months training of IPS Probationers in the Academy. The chief guest takes the salute from the parade consisting of the IPS probationers and best probationers of the batch perform important roles such as parade commander and platoon commander.