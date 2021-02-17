PM Narendra Modi to address NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM)`s Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) at 12:30 pm via video conferencing here on Wednesday.

The 29th edition of NTLF is being organised from February 17-19. It is the flagship event of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM). The theme of this year`s event is `Shaping the future towards a better normal`.

The Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) release said the event will host 1,600 participants from more than 30 countries and more than 30 products will be showcased during three days.

The Prime Minister will also launch the ‘Mahabahu-Brahmaputra’, and lay the foundation stone of Dhubri Phulbari Bridge, and perform 'Bhoomi Pujan' for the construction of Majuli Bridge, Assam on 18th February at 12 noon via video conferencing, said the PMO.