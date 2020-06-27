PM Narendra Modi to address nation through Mann ki Baat at 11 am on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ at 11 am on Sunday. On June 14, the PM had invited ideas from the people of the country for this radio address.

“This month’s #MannKiBaat will take place on the 28th. Though 2 weeks away, please keep the ideas and inputs coming! It’ll enable me to go through maximum number of comments and phone calls. Am sure you’ll have much to say, on fighting COVID-19 and topics in addition to that,” PM Modi had said on Twitter.

The prime minister also tweeted a number for the people to record their messages, and appealed to them to post their suggestions on the NaMo app, MyGov and other government forums.

It may be recalled that PM Modi in his last addressed programme on May 31 had urged the people to not get complacent in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and strictly follow the protocols of social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands. PM's last 'Mann Ki Baat' was aired just a day after the Centre announced a phased exit from the lockdown imposed since March 25.

Talking about the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi had said that India has diverse challenges and population but still we have managed to contain the spread of deadly virus and the number of deaths in India is much lower than many other countries of the world.

The prime minister also admitted that the coronavirus outbreak has affected every section of society but the poor were the worse sufferers. He lauded the individuals and organisations who are working tirelessly to help the needy people.