PM Narendra Modi to address nation through Mann ki Baat today at 11 am

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11 am on Sunday through his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'. This is the 66th edition of the monthly radio programme.

Taking to Twitter, PM said, "Tune in tomorrow at 11 AM! MannKiBaat." Earlier on June 14, the PM had invited ideas from the people of the country for this radio address.

''This month’s #MannKiBaat will take place on the 28th. Though 2 weeks away, please keep the ideas and inputs coming! It’ll enable me to go through maximum number of comments and phone calls. Am sure you’ll have much to say, on fighting COVID-19 and topics in addition to that,'' PM Modi had said on Twitter.

The prime minister also tweeted a number for the people to record their messages, and appealed to them to post their suggestions on the NaMo app, MyGov and other government forums.

In the 66th episode, PM Modi is expected to talk about the country's progress in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and is also likely to share his views on the road ahead.

It may be recalled that PM Modi in his last addressed programme on May 31 had urged the people to not get complacent in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and strictly follow the protocols of social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands. He has also thanked the frontline workers for their selfless contribution during the difficult times.

PM's last 'Mann Ki Baat' was aired just a day after the Centre announced a phased exit from the lockdown imposed since March 25.

To listen to the broadcast one can tune in to All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan (DD) and the Narendra Modi Mobile App. Further, it will be broadcast in regional languages immediately after its Hindi broadcast.