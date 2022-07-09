NewsIndia
NATURAL FARMING

PM Narendra Modi to address Natural Farming Conclave in Gujarat’s Surat on Sunday

PM Narendra Modi in his address at Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan in March this year had exhorted at least 75 farmers in each village to adopt the natural way of farming. 

Last Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 05:56 PM IST
  • Natural Farming Conclave will also be attended by Gujarat CM and Governor.
  • At least 75 farmers were trained to undertake natural farming in each Gram Panchayat in Surat.
  • PM Modi will attend the event via video conferencing.

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Natural Farming Conclave to be held in Gujarat`s Surat on Sunday via video conferencing, the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO said in a statement. The conclave will also be attended by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvratand and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister in his address at Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan in March, 2022 had exhorted at least 75 farmers in each village to adopt the natural way of farming. 

According to the PMO, Surat District undertook a concerted and coordinated effort to sensitize and motivate different stakeholders and institutions like farmer groups, elected representatives, talathis, Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs), cooperatives, banks, etc, in the district to help farmers in adoption of natural farming.

Consequently, at least 75 farmers were identified in each Gram Panchayat and were motivated and trained to undertake natural farming. The farmers were trained in 90 different clusters resulting in the training of more than 41,000 farmers across the district. The conclave will witness the participation of thousands of farmers and all other stakeholders who have made the adoption of natural farming in Surat possible.

natural farmingNarendra ModiGujaratNatural Farming ConclaveSuratGujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan

