New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) seminar ‘Swavlamban’ on Monday (July 18, 2022). The NIIO seminar will be held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi at 4:30 PM today. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a release said that a key pillar of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is attaining self-reliance in the Defence Sector today and highlighted the details of the event. As per the release, PM Modi will unveil ‘SPRINT Challenges’, which are aimed at giving a boost to the usage of the indigenous technology in the Indian Navy, to further this endeavour.

As a part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, NIIO, in conjunction with the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), aims at inducting at least 75 new indigenous technologies/products into the Indian Navy. This collaborative project is named SPRINT (Supporting Pole-Vaulting in R&D through iDEX, NIIO and TDAC).

About NIIO seminar

The two-day Seminar aims to engage Indian industry and academia towards achieving self-reliance in the Defence sector. The seminar will provide a platform for leaders from Industry, Academia, Services and Government to come together on a common platform to ideate and come up with recommendations for the Defence Sector. Sessions dedicated to Innovation, Indigenisation, Armament and Aviation will be held.

The second day of the Seminar will witness outreach to the Indian Ocean Region, in line with the government’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

