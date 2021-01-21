PM Narendra Modi to address ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations in Kolkata on January 23, confirms PMO

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata to address ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations on January 23 to commemorate 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

This was confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office. The PM will also visit Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar, Assam to distribute 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates, the PMO said.

PM Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata to address ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations on Jan 23 to commemorate 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. PM will also visit Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar, Assam to distribute 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates: PMO pic.twitter.com/6C62Wm9ir1 — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

The state unit of the BJP had earlier requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a public meeting in Kolkata on January 23. Sources said that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has now prepared a schedule accordingly.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre had recently declared that Netaji Subhas Chandra's birthday will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' every year on January 23. The announcement was made by the Union Ministry of Culture, which said, “To honour and remember Netaji’s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation. The GoI has decided to dedicate his birthday (January 23) every year as 'Parakram Diwas'."

"The people of India fondly remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's unparalleled contribution to this great nation in his 125th birth anniversary. The Government of India has decided to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji beginning from January 2021 in a befitting manner at the national and international level," the Ministry said.

"Now, in order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on the day of January every year as 'PARAKRAM DIWAS" to inspire people of this country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour," the government stated in its release.

A museum has also been set up on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Delhi's Red Fort which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on January 23, 2019.

A day ahead of that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 18th Convocation of Tezpur University in Assam on January 22 at 10.30 AM through video conferencing. A PMO release said Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal `Nishank` and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will also be present on the occasion.

It said 1,218 students who passed out in 2020 will be conferred degrees and diplomas. Forty-eight toppers of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be awarded gold medals. The convocation will be held in a blended mode and COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

The release said only PhD scholars and gold medalists will receive their degrees and gold medals in person and the rest of the recipients will be awarded degrees and diplomas virtually.

Live TV