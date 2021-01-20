हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Subhas Chandra Bose

Ahead of Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, Indian Railways renames Howrah-Kalka Mail as 'Netaji Express'

Ahead of iconic freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, the Indian Railways on Wednesday renamed the Howrah-Kalka Mail as the 'Netaji Express'. The Ministry of Railways said, "Netaji's prakram had put India on the express route of freedom and development." The Howrah-Kalka Mail is one of the most famous and the oldest trains of Indian Railways. It runs between Howrah (Eastern Railway) and Kalka (Northern Railway) via Delhi.  



New Delhi: Ahead of iconic freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, the Indian Railways on Wednesday (January 20, 2021) renamed the Howrah-Kalka Mail as the 'Netaji Express'.

"Indian Railways is happy to announce the naming of 12311/12312 Howrah-Kalka Express as 'Netaji Express', said the Ministry of Railways.

It added, "Netaji's prakram had put India on the express route of freedom and development."

Notably, the Howrah-Kalka Mail is one of the most famous and the oldest trains of Indian Railways. 

It runs between Howrah (Eastern Railway) and Kalka (Northern Railway) via the national capital.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre decided to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra's birthday as 'Parakram Diwas' every year on January 23.

The announcement was made by the Union Ministry of Culture, which said, “To honour and remember Netaji’s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation. The GoI has decided to dedicate his birthday (January 23) every year as 'Parakram Diwas'."

"The people of India fondly remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's unparalleled contribution to this great nation in his 125th birth anniversary. The Government of India has decided to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji beginning from January 2021 in a befitting manner at the national and international level," the Ministry said.

"Now, in order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on the day of January every year as 'PARAKRAM DIWAS" to inspire people of this country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour," the government stated in its release.

A museum has also been set up on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Delhi's Red Fort which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on January 23, 2019. 

