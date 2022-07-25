NewsIndia
NARENDRA MODI

PM Narendra Modi to address programme marking 10th death anniversary of ex-SP leader Harmohan Singh Yadav today

PM Modi will today address a programme marking the 10th death anniversary of Harmohan Singh Yadav (18 October, 1921 - 25 July, 2012), who was a politician and towering figure and leader of the Yadav community.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 06:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PM Narendra Modi to address programme marking 10th death anniversary of ex-SP leader Harmohan Singh Yadav today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a programme marking the 10th death anniversary of the late Harmohan Singh Yadav on Monday (July 25, 2022). PM Modi will address the programme at 4:30 PM via video conferencing. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), Harmohan Singh Yadav (18 October, 1921 - 25 July, 2012) was a towering figure and leader of the Yadav community. 

PMO’s statement also added that the prime minister’s participation in the programme is in recognition of the contribution of the late leader for farmers, backward classes and other sections of the society.

Notably, Harmohan Singh Yadav, former SP leader, remained active in politics for a long time and served in various capacities as MLC, MLA, member of Rajya Sabha and chairman of `Akhil Bhartiya Yadav Mahasabha`. He was also instrumental in establishing many educational institutions in and around Kanpur with the help of his son Sukhram Singh.

Yadav was awarded Shaurya Chakra in 1991 for display of valour in protecting the lives of several Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. 

(With agency inputs)

Narendra ModiPM Narendra ModiPM ModiHarmohan Singh YadavSP leader

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'double standard' of railways, elderly to not get concession
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report - How is the National Flag of India prepared?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Story of incorporation of Chakra into Indian Flag
DNA Video
DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan