New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a programme marking the 10th death anniversary of the late Harmohan Singh Yadav on Monday (July 25, 2022). PM Modi will address the programme at 4:30 PM via video conferencing. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), Harmohan Singh Yadav (18 October, 1921 - 25 July, 2012) was a towering figure and leader of the Yadav community.

PMO’s statement also added that the prime minister’s participation in the programme is in recognition of the contribution of the late leader for farmers, backward classes and other sections of the society.

Notably, Harmohan Singh Yadav, former SP leader, remained active in politics for a long time and served in various capacities as MLC, MLA, member of Rajya Sabha and chairman of `Akhil Bhartiya Yadav Mahasabha`. He was also instrumental in establishing many educational institutions in and around Kanpur with the help of his son Sukhram Singh.

Yadav was awarded Shaurya Chakra in 1991 for display of valour in protecting the lives of several Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

(With agency inputs)