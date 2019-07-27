PM Narendra Modi to attend Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorative function at Delhi's IGI Stadium today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday attend the Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorative function at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Stadium.

On July 26, which is celebrated every year to commemorate the success of Indian Army's 'Operation Vijay', the PM had shared some unseen and unforgettable pictures of his Kargil visit in 1999.

''During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh. The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable,'' PM tweeted.

The PM later planted saplings in Parliament as part of a tree plantation campaign initiated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"The Prime Minister has spread out a message of 'Green India' and I believe that we will make every village and city in the country green. If we want to keep the environment healthy, we have to make this country green. Earlier we had 'Swachchta Abhiyan' and now we will start 'Green India' to purify the environment," the Speaker told ANI.

Speaker also expressed his desire of making the country an example of healthy living and rich-green environment.

"Whenever people think of a green environment, India should be the country which comes in their minds," he said.

Among others present during the programme were Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar.