NewsIndia
CSIR

PM Narendra Modi to chair CSIR society meeting in Delhi today

Union Ministers Niramala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Jitendra Singh along with PM Narendra Modi will also be present in the meeting. The meeting shall review CSIR activities and deliberate on its future programmes

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 08:53 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

PM Narendra Modi to chair CSIR society meeting in Delhi today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society in Delhi today. All the members of the CSIR Society have been invited to the meeting. Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Jitendra Singh will be present in the meeting.

The CSIR is a Society under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology and the Prime Minister is the Society`s President. The CSIR Society comprises eminent scientists, industrialists, and senior officials of scientific ministries. The Society meets annually to review CSIR activities and deliberate on its future programmes.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, CSIR`s research efforts are now mainly focused on green energy technologies, STI (science, technology and innovation) interventions to generate employment and raise income levels in rural India.

The Ministry statement said strengthening self-reliance across industrial sectors, facilitating infrastructure developments, and developing critical science and technology human resources are also the mandate of CSIR. The research and development conglomerate is adopting Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning platforms for its scientific pursuits.

CSIR has strengthened its engagement with the industry, leading to increased industry partnership and collaboration in CSIR-funded projects. In addition to the PPP model, being practised in Energy Theme, few CSIR labs have facilitated sustainable start-ups to promote CSIR technologies pertinent to agri-bio-nutritech, speciality chemicals, aerospace and healthcare themes, said the Science and Technology Ministry statement.

Live Tv

CSIRPM Narendra ModiNirmala SitharamanPiyush GoyalCSIR annual meeting

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
DNA Video
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?