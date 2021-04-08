PM Narendra Modi to chair high-level meeting to commemorate 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 8) is scheduled to chair a High-Level Committee (HLC) meeting to commemorate the 400th Birth Anniversary (Prakash Purab) of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who is ninth Sikh Guru.

The meeting is supposed to be held through video conferencing and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be attending the meeting.

The meeting will discuss the year-long calendar of events planned to mark this special occasion, according to a release by the Prime Minister's Office.

The High-Level Committee was constituted by the Union Government earlier on October 24, 2020, to approve policies, plans and programs related to the commemoration of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur along with supervision of the events.

The HLC has 70 members including the Prime Minister as Chairman.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV