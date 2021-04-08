PM Narendra Modi to review COVID-19 situation with CMs of all states, UTs via videoconferencing today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the chief ministers of all states and the Union Territories to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the country.

During the crucial meeting, the PM will also address the vaccination-related issues in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic. The meeting will be held via videoconferencing. PM Modi will discuss the latest surge in Covid-19 cases in several states.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the country, PM Modi has regularly interacted with Chief Ministers to assess the situation and suggest and take inputs to tackle the pandemic.



Last week, the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation and vaccination program in the country.

He directed that for sustainable COVID-19 management, awareness of the community and its involvement is paramount and there is a need to continue Jan Bhagidari and Jan Andolan for COVID-19 management.

He mentioned that the five-fold strategy of Testing, Tracing, Treatment, COVID-appropriate behaviour and Vaccination if implemented with utmost seriousness and commitment would be effective in curbing the spread of the pandemic.



A special campaign for COVID appropriate behaviour with emphasis on 100 per cent mask usage, personal hygiene and sanitation at public places or workplaces and health facilities will be organised from tomorrow till 14th of this month.



The Prime Minister had directed that central teams consisting of public health specialists and clinicians be sent to Maharashtra in view of high case load and deaths, and likewise to Punjab and Chhattisgarh because of the disproportionate number of deaths being reported there.

