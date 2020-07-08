PM Narendra Modi to deliver inaugural address at India Global Week 2020 on July 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address on Day 1 of India Global Week 2020 on July 9 (Thursday) at 1.30 pm. The event is a three-day virtual conference themed ‘BeTheRevival: India and a Better New World’, India Global Week 2020.

It will have 5,000 global participants from 30 nations being addressed by 250 global speakers across 75 sessions.

Other high profile speakers participating at the event will include External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, and Lt Gen of Jammu and Kashmir GC Murmu, Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru, Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, along with UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel, US Ambassador to India Ken Juster, and others.

It will also feature a never seen before performance “Atmanirbhar Bharat” by Madhu Nataraj and a special 100 birth anniversary concert in tribute to the sitar maestro Ravi Shankar by three of his most eminent students.