PM Narendra Modi to deliver Inaugural Address at India Global Week 2020 today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address on Day 1 of India Global Week 2020 at 1:30 pm on Thursday (July 9).

The three - day virtual conference themed ‘Be The Revival: India and a Better New World’, India Global Week 2020 will have 5000 global participants from 30 nations being addressed by 250 global speakers across 75 sessions.

PM Modi tweeted, "Will be addressing the India Global Week, organised by @IndiaIncorp at 1:30 pm tomorrow. This forum brings together global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID."

Other high profile speakers participating at the event will include S. Jaishankar, Union External Affairs Minister, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways, and Commerce & Industry, Lt Governor of J&K, GC Murmu, Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru, Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, along with UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel, US Ambassador to India Ken Juster, among others.

“India Global Week will re-energise and ignite optimism, but also inspire action. From Geopolitics to Business, Arts & Culture to Emerging Technologies, Banking and Finance, Pharma, Defence and Security, Social Impact and the all-important Diaspora Dividend, be a part of the promise to bring about an action-oriented focus to global deliberations,” said the India Global week website.

It will also feature a never seen before performance “Atmanirbhar Bharat” by Madhu Nataraj and a special 100 birth anniversary concert in tribute to the sitar maestro Ravi Shankar by three of his most eminent students.

The three-day summit is being held on a virtual platform given restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.