PM Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at 5th edition of VivaTech today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the 5th edition of VivaTech today (June 16, 2021).

The Prime Minister has been invited as a Guest of Honour and his virtual address will begin at around 4 PM.

The event will also have French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez and Ministers/MPs from various European countries. It will also see the participation of corporate leaders like Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft President Brad Smith.

The 5th edition of VivaTech is slated to be held between June 16-19.

VivaTech, notably, is one of the largest digital and startup events in Europe, held in Paris every year since 2016.

It is jointly organized by Publicis Groupe – a prominent advertising and marketing conglomerate and Les Echos – a leading French media group. It brings together stakeholders in technology innovation and the startup ecosystem and includes exhibitions, awards, panel discussions and startup contests.



