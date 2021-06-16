हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at 5th edition of VivaTech today

The event will have French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, among others.

PM Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at 5th edition of VivaTech today
File Photo (PIB)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the 5th edition of VivaTech today (June 16, 2021). 

The Prime Minister has been invited as a Guest of Honour and his virtual address will begin at around 4 PM.

The event will also have French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez and Ministers/MPs from various European countries. It will also see the participation of corporate leaders like Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft President Brad Smith. 

The 5th edition of VivaTech is slated to be held between June 16-19.

VivaTech, notably, is one of the largest digital and startup events in Europe, held in Paris every year since 2016. 

It is jointly organized by Publicis Groupe – a prominent advertising and marketing conglomerate and Les Echos – a leading French media group. It brings together stakeholders in technology innovation and the startup ecosystem and includes exhibitions, awards, panel discussions and startup contests. 
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiVivaTech
Next
Story

Loni incident: UP Police files FIR against Twitter, denies communal angle

Must Watch

PT8M30S

DNA: China, Pakistan are leading the race for nuclear weapons!