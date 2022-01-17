PM Narendra Modi to deliver ‘State of the World’ special address at WEF’s Davos Agenda today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today (January 17, 2022) deliver the ‘State of the World’ special address at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Modi's video conferencing address will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

The virtual event will be held from January 17 to January 21.

It will also be addressed by several Heads of State including Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, President of the European Commission Ursua von der Leyen, among others.

The event will also witness the participation of top industry leaders, international organizations and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them.

