हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to deliver ‘State of the World’ special address at WEF’s Davos Agenda today

The virtual event will also be addressed by several Heads of State including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Israeli PM Naftali Bennett. 

PM Narendra Modi to deliver ‘State of the World’ special address at WEF’s Davos Agenda today
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today (January 17, 2022) deliver the ‘State of the World’ special address at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Modi's video conferencing address will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

The virtual event will be held from January 17 to January 21. 

It will also be addressed by several Heads of State including Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, President of the European Commission Ursua von der Leyen, among others. 

The event will also witness the participation of top industry leaders, international organizations and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiPM Narendra ModiPM ModiWorld Economic ForumDavos
Next
Story

Rajasthan: Alwar rape case to be handed over to CBI

Must Watch

PT6M20S

Covid Vaccine: Health Ministry disclosed on those who died of Corona