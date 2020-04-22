PM Narendra Modi to discuss coronavirus COVID-19 situation with all state CMs on April 27; interact with Gram Panchayats on April 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss the coronavirus COVID-19 situation with all the state chief ministers on April 27. This is the third time that the PM will interact with the CMs to discuss the issues related to COVID-19 and lockdown. The meet will be held via video conferencing.

A few days prior to this, the PM will participate in the National Panchayati Raj Day through video conference on April 24 and interact with Gram Panchayats across the country.

PM Modi will launch the unified e-Gram Swaraj Portal and Mobile App on the occasion. The Unified Portal is a new initiative of Ministry of Panchayati Raj which will provide the Gram Panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement their Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP).

The Prime Minister will also be launching the Swamitva Scheme on the occasion. The scheme provides for an integrated property validation solution for rural India; the demarcation of inhabited land in rural areas would be done by the use of latest surveying methods – Drone’s technology with the collaborated efforts of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Panchayati Raj Department, State Revenue Department and Survey of India.

Every year, on this occasion, Ministry of Panchayati Raj has been awarding the best performing Panchayats/States/UTs across the country under the Incentivization of Panchayats in recognition of their good work for improving the delivery of services and public goods.

In 2020, three such awards viz. Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NDRGGSP), Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award (CFGPA) and Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) Award have been finalized which will be shared with the concerned States/ UT.