हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to embark on 2-day visit to Kolkata from Jan 11, to dedicate four renovated heritage buildings to nation

Four refurbished heritage buildings in the city, including old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House and the Victoria Memorial Hall, according to an official statement released by the govt.

PM Narendra Modi to embark on 2-day visit to Kolkata from Jan 11, to dedicate four renovated heritage buildings to nation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day official visit to Kolkata beginning from Saturday, January 11 during which he will participate in several programmes.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation four refurbished heritage buildings in the city including old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House and the Victoria Memorial Hall, according to an official statement released by his office.

The renovation has been undertaken by the Union Culture Ministry, which has refurbished the iconic galleries with new exhibitions apart from curating the old galleries.

The renovation exercise is part of the ministry`s initiative to develop cultural spaces around iconic buildings in various metro cities in the country. 

Live TV

To begin with the cities of Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Varanasi are being taken up under this project.

The PM will also participate in the sesquicentenary celebration of the Kolkata Port Trust. PM Modi will be handing over a cheque of Rs 501 crore towards the final installment to meet the deficit of pension fund of retired and existing employees of the Kolkata Port Trust, the statement said.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate Kaushal Vikas Kendra and Pritilata Chhatri Avas for 200 tribal girl students of Sunderbans.

Tags:
PM Narendra ModiKolkata visitheritage buildingsBJPMamata Banerjee
Next
Story

Administration can impose restrictions in best interest of people: Ex-UP DGP on J&K shutdown

Must Watch

PT59S

Three ISIS terrorists arrested, shocking revelations came out