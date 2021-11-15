PM Narendra Modi to hand over light combat HAL helicopters to air force on November 19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi PM Modi will officially hand over Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-manufactured Light Combat Helicopter to the Indian Air Force chief on November 19 in Jhansi, reported ANI quoting India’s Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Monday. (November 15)

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for the first project for propulsion for anti-tank guided missiles by Bharat Dynamics Limited. A whopping Rs 400 crore will be invested in this project, reported ANI.

Apart from this, PM Modi will also hand over the DRDO-developed advanced electronic warfare suite to the Indian Navy, which will be put on its modern warships including the INS Vikrant, informed Secretary Ajay Kumar.

Earlier today, the defence secretary announced that PM Modi will launch the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Alumni Association in Uttar Pradesh`s Jhansi on November 19 and is also going to be the first member of the body, said India’s Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Monday. (November 15)

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the National Cadet Corps Alumni Association. This will help the former cadets of the organisation to keep in touch with it. PM Narendra Modi would be the first member of the NCC alumni association to be launched on November 19 in Jhansi," the Defence Secretary said

The Defence Secretary also informed that under this programme, PM will also dedicate eight fresh projects to the nation, including 100 new Sainik Schools, which will be inaugurated in the next two years.

Kumar also informed that 1,283 schools in border and coastal districts will have the NCC.

"896 schools in border areas, 255 in coastal areas and 132 in stations where Indian Air Force is present," ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

