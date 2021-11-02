PM Narendra Modi to hold bilateral discussions with top world leaders in Glasgow, meet Bill Gates

Glasgow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is attending the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Ukraine, Nepal, Israel, Switzerland, Finland, Malawi on Tuesday.

Besides, the PM will also meet Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on the second day of his UK visit.

The PM had earlier met his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, on the margins of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow during which they agreed to take more counter-terrorism measures and the need to rein in extremist activities by certain fringe separatist outfits. The two leaders also reviewed the implementation of the ‘Roadmap 2030’ priorities.

PM Modi congratulated Johnson for successfully organising the COP26 and for his personal leaadership in championing global action for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The PM reiterated India`s commitment to closely work with the UK on climate finance, technology, innovation and adaptation of green hydrogen, renewables and clean technologies, including joint initiatives under the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

Announcing a bold pledge, PM Modi said that “India will achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.” He also listed out five commitments of India to combat climate change with a bold announcement that it will achieve the target of net zero emissions by the year 2070.

Presenting the country's national statement at the Glasgow Summit, the Prime Minister asserted that India is the only country that is delivering in "letter and spirit" the commitments on tackling climate change under the Paris Agreement.

Besides, the two Prime Ministers reviewed the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 priorities particularly in trade and economy, people-to-people, health, defence, and security areas.

They expressed satisfaction at the progress in delivering the enhanced trade partnership, including steps taken towards the launch of free trade agreement negotiations. Both leaders also discussed regional and global challenges, including Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, Indo-Pacific, supply chain resilience and post-Covid global economic recovery.

PM Modi reiterated his desire to welcome Prime Minister Johnson in India soon, the release added.

