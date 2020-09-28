PM Narendra Modi to hold virtual bilateral summit with his Denmark counterpart today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will be participating in a virtual bilateral summit on Monday (September 28). The virtual bilateral summit will give an opportunity to the two leaders to comprehensively review the broad framework of the bilateral relationship in the context of the time-tested friendly ties between the two countries and give broad political direction for a strengthened and deepened collaborative partnership on key issues of mutual interest, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

Notably, this is his first standalone virtual meet of PM Narendra Modi with any European leader.

A ministry of external affairs releases announcing the summit said,"​India- Denmark bilateral relations are marked by regular high-level exchanges and are based on historical links, common democratic traditions and shared desire for regional, as well as international peace and stability."

India and Denmark share 400 years of historical linkage and about 70 years of diplomatic relations. Denmark has been an important development partner, contributing to India`s `White Revolution` and growth of wind energy.

Around 5,000 Indian professionals are working in major Danish companies and 20 Indian IT companies which have been present in Denmark for decades, contributing Indian expertise in IT and Finance to the Danish economy and enhancing their products, services and competitiveness.

Around 30,000 Indian IT professionals are developing the latest products and services in India for major Danish companies.Major Danish companies such as Grundfos, Danfoss, Vestas, LM Wind, Novozymes, Rockwool and Haldor Topsoe have set up factories and manufacturing facilities in India under the `Make In India` scheme. They are being used as export hubs.

India and Denmark are cooperating in fighting climate change by exporting wind turbines, enzymes, etc. Danish companies like Babcock and Wilcox have set up paddy the first waste-to-energy facilities in Punjab and Haryana to fight air pollution.

This will be the fourth Virtual Summit of PM Modi with any global Leader amidst the COVID-19 crisis. So far, he has had virtual meet with leaders of Australia, EU & Sri Lanka.

India exports textiles, linens, home linens etc worth around USD 250 million to Denmark. Maersk transports 19 per cent of India`s containers and one-third of its reefers, enabling the export of seafood, agricultural products and pharmaceuticals to the world.

(With ANI input)