Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to hold virtual talks with US President Joe Biden today

PM Modi and US president Joe Biden will discuss a range of issues including the Covid-19 pandemic, climate crisis, global economy and Indo-Pacific.

PM Narendra Modi to hold virtual talks with US President Joe Biden today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday (April 11, 2022) to further deepen ties between India and the US. 

The two leaders will discuss a range of issues including the Covid-19 pandemic, climate crisis, global economy and Indo-Pacific.

"President Biden and Prime Minister Modi will discuss cooperation on a range of issues including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday (local time).

PM Modi will also discuss the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure with the US President. 

White House Press Secretary in a statement said that President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia`s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets. 

The statement also added that Biden last spoke to Prime Minister Modi with other Quad Leaders in March.

"This meeting will precede the US-India 2+2 Ministerial between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh of India," it added.

