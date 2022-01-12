PM Modi to inaugurate 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today (January 12, 2022) inaugurate 11 new Government Medical Colleges across Tamil Nadu and the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai.

During the virtual event that is scheduled to begin at 4 PM, the new Medical Colleges will be established in the following districts -- Virudhunagar, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri.

These are being established at an estimated cost of about Rs 4,000 crore, of which, around Rs 2,145 crore has been provided by the Union government and the rest by the Tamil Nadu government.

The culture of Tamil Nadu is globally admired. It is our constant endeavour to preserve and celebrate this culture. In this context, a new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil will also be inaugurated tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/87daGizJFO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2022

"Establishment of these medical colleges is in line with the Prime Minister's constant endeavour to promote affordable medical education and improve health infrastructure in all parts of the country," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The new medical colleges, with a cumulative capacity of 1,450 seats, are being established under the Centrally Sponsored scheme of 'Establishing of New Medical Colleges attached with existing district/referral hospital'. Under the scheme, medical colleges are established in districts that do not have either a government or private medical college.

New campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil

The new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai is built at a cost of Rs 24 crore and is fully funded by the Union Government. The new campus is equipped with a spacious library, an e-library, seminar halls and a multimedia hall.

CICT, which was operating from a rented building so far, will now operate from a new three-storey campus.

"The establishment of a new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage and promote classical languages," the PMO said.

An autonomous organization under the Union Ministry of Education, CICT is contributing to the promotion of classical Tamil by doing research activities so as to establish the ancientness and uniqueness of the Tamil language. The institute library has a rich collection of over 45,000 ancient Tamil Books.

It also aims to translate and publish ‘Thirukkural’ in various Indian as well as 100 foreign languages.

PM Modi to inaugurate 25th National Youth Festival today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate the 25th National Youth Festival at 11 AM in Puducherry via video conferencing. The day, notably, is the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and is observed as National Youth Day.

During the event, the Prime Minister will unveil selected essays on 'Mere Sapno ka Bharat' and 'Unsung Heroes of Indian Freedom Movement'. These essays have been selected from submissions by over 1 lakh youth on the two themes.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate a Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry, established at Puducherry with an investment of about Rs 122 crore. This Technology Centre will be able to train around 6,400 trainees every year.

In the same programme, will also inaugurate a Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry which will boost skill development among the youth. The Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam, a modern auditorium with an open air theatre will also be inaugurated. pic.twitter.com/ImNdgsvbP8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2022

PM Modi will also inaugurate the 'Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam' - an auditorium with open-air theatre, constructed by the Government of Puducherry at a cost of about Rs 23 crore. It would primarily be used for educational purposes and can accommodate more than 1,000 people.

