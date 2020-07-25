हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 3 new high-throughput ICMR labs on July 27

CMs Yogi Adityanath, Mamata Banerjee and Uddhav Thackeray are expected to be a part of the virtual event that will take place on July 27.  

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 3 new high-throughput ICMR labs on July 27

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three new high-throughput labs of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Noida, Kolkata, and Mumbai via video conference on July 27.

According to ANI inputs, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray are expected to take part in the virtual event.

One of the oldest medical research bodies across the world, the ICMR helps in coordinating and promoting biomedical research in the country. Currently, it is helping with COVID-19 tests across the country on a daily basis.

Until July 23, the ICMR has tested 1.54 crore samples for COVID-19, with 3.52 lakh tested alone on Friday.

According to a health official data, there are 12.87 lakh confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 across the country. Of those, 8.17 lakh people have recovered from the infection, while more than 30 thousand lost their lives.

Narendra Modi ICMR labs COVID-19 Coronavirus Yogi Adityanath Uddhav Thackeray Mamata Banerjee
