PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 9 Vande Bharat Express Trains Tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate nine Vande Bharat Express trains on September 24, at 12:30 PM via video conferencing. These new additions to the Vande Bharat fleet represent a significant stride towards enhancing connectivity across the nation and offering world-class amenities to rail passengers, read the press release by the Prime Minister’s Office. Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Tomorrow PM Modi will be inaugurating the Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Train here”.

The nine Vande Bharat Express trains scheduled for the inauguration are Udaipur – Jaipur Vande Bharat Express, Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai Vande Bharat Express, Hyderabad – Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, Vijayawada – Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express, Patna – Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express, Rourkela - Bhubaneswar – Puri Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi – Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express, read the press release.

The introduction of these nine trains aims to enhance connectivity across eleven states, including Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gujarat. These Vande Bharat trains will be the fastest along their respective routes, significantly reducing travel time for passengers.

For instance, the Rourkela- Bhubaneswar – Puri Vande Bharat Express and Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express will be approximately 3 hours faster than the current fastest trains on their routes, read the release. Similarly, the Hyderabad – Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will save more than 2.5 hours, and the Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express will reduce travel time by over 2 hours.

In line with Prime Minister Modi's vision to improve connectivity to important religious destinations, the Rourkela- Bhubaneswar – Puri Vande Bharat Express and Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express will connect the significant pilgrimage towns of Puri and Madurai, read the release.

Additionally, the Vijayawada – Chennai Vande Bharat Express, operating via the Renigunta route, will provide connectivity to the revered Tirupati Pilgrimage Centre.

These newly introduced Vande Bharat trains will set a new standard for rail service in India.

Equipped with world-class amenities and advanced safety features, including Kavach technology, they represent a step towards providing modern, fast, and comfortable travel options for commuters, professionals, business travelers, students, and tourists alike.