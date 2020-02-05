PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Defence Expo 2020 in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Defence Expo 2020 in Lucknow on Wednesday (February 5). The 11th edition of the expo begins today and will continue till February 9. On the last two days, it will be opened for public.

Modi is expected to reach the venue at 1.30 pm and he will be accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The heads of the three Armies will also be in attendance.

PM Modi will watch the Army's live demo and the Indian Air Force's air show which will showcase the strength. Before the Prime Minister returns to Delhi, Defense Minister will hold a meeting with foreign delegations at the expo venue. Modi is also scheduled to meet with senior diplomats and military chiefs of other countries participating in the event.

The theme for this year is 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub' and the focus will be on `Digital Transformation of Defence`.

According to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry, this event promises to bring new technologies and technological solutions, where defence manufacturing companies from India and abroad will showcase their products on a single platform.

As many as 1028 companies will participate in this year's event. While Defense Ministers and Army Chiefs of 135 countries have been invited, out of which representatives of 70 countries have confirmed their participation.

(With inputs from Vinod Mishra)