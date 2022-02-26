हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Health Ministry's post-Budget webinar today

The ministry will hold three thematic sessions today from 10:45 hrs to 13:50 hours on the topics of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, ESanjeevani, and Telemental Health Programme.

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Health Ministry&#039;s post-Budget webinar today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the post-Union Budget webinar of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday (February 26, 2022) at 10 am.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the objective of the webinar is to involve the stakeholders in taking forward the various initiatives of the Government in the health sector. 

The ministry will hold three thematic sessions today from 10:45 hrs to 13:50 hours on the topics of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, ESanjeevani, and Telemental Health Programme.

PM Modi’s address will set the tone for the post-budget webinars. The sessions are planned in a manner to allows for ample interaction with stakeholders, with a view to evolving a participative approach for time-bound implementation of announcements.

The webinar will have panel discussions with eminent speakers and experts from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NITI Aayog, Industry fora, startups, academia, etc., along with interactive sessions with the stakeholders. 

The valedictory session will be jointly chaired by the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, and Union AYUSH Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal.

(With ANI inputs)

