New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the `Iconic Week Celebrations` of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Monday (June 6, 2022). The "iconic week" is being celebrated from June 6 to June 11, 2022 as part of the `Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav` (AKAM). According to the Prime Minister`s Office, PM Modi will launch the national portal for credit-linked government schemes - Jan Samarth Portal.

The main purpose of the Jan Samarth portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes, said PMO.

Jan Samarth portal is a one-stop digital portal linking government credit schemes that directly connect beneficiaries to lenders. The portal ensures end-to-end coverage of all the linked schemes.

The Prime Minister will also release special series of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 coins. According to the PMO, these special series of coins will have the theme of the logo of AKAM and will also be easily identifiable to visually impaired persons.

PM Modi will also inaugurate a digital exhibition that traces the journey of the two ministries, Finance and Corporate Affairs, over the past eight years today.

Notably, the program will be organized simultaneously at 75 locations across the country and each location will be connected through virtual mode with the main venue.

(With agency inputs)